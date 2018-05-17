PM Abbasi, CM Punjab pay tribute to martyred Col Sohail Abid

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid glittering tributes to Colonel Sohail Abid who was martyred on Wednesday night in a security operation in Quetta.

“We are grieved at the loss of such a brave army soldier,” said the prime minister. “We will not sit still till the last terrorist in the country has not been eliminated.”

The Punjab chief minister showered Colonel Sohail with praise and said that the loss of brave army officers is a huge tragedy for the nation to bear.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari said that Colonel Sohail’s martyrdom was a huge loss for the nation.

Funeral prayers for Colonel Sohail were offered in his hometown Vehari.

The army killed a senior member of the militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two suicide bombers in a raid in the southwestern province of Balochistan on Wednesday night.

Badeni had been “involved in killings of over 100 innocent personnel of Hazara Community and police”, the army said in a statement.

