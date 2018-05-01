PM Abbasi, Army Chief Bajwa visit Miranshah

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi offering Dua after inaugurating of market complex in Miranshah on 30th April, 2018

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has lauded the tribesmen for their unwavering support for armed forces in the fight against terrorism and ridding war-hit areas from terrorists during his visit to North Waziristan.

According to ISPR, PM Abbasi and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Miran Shah and Ghulam Khan areas of North Wazirstan on Monday.

PM Abbasi laid floral wreath at martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha for Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for restoration of peace and stability.

PM Abbasi inaugurated the newly constructed Miranshah Market Complex by Pakistan Army Engineers which includes 1344 shops, Parks, Car Parking, Driveways and Water Supply Network, the ISPR said.

The PM also inaugurated Ghulam Khan Trade Terminal as part of Central Trade Corridor.

The newly constructed trade terminal and communication infrastructure in tribal areas will connect the market complex with CPEC at Dera Ismail Khan.

Rehabilitation of TDPs and socio-economic uplift of FATA is priority objective of the government, the PM said.

He said that mainstreaming of FATA is the key to its long term progress and prosperity.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ministers, Senators and Corps Commander Peshawar were also present during the visit.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

