Play time in Mohmand Agency

May 18, 2018
By Sabir Ali

Wasif Saeed is the political agent of Mohmand Agency. When he was appointed in April, he realized that children had no place to play.

Given that life has been slowly returning to normal in Mohmand after a long spell of militancy, Saeed thought that he should make some changes for the children.

“Child parks are next to non-existent in the area,” Saeed told Samaa Digital. “So we decided to take a start at Ghalanai, in the political compound, complex.”

He took the abandoned playground and gave it a facelift.

Some swings and see-saws were uprooted from the lawns of his official residence and were placed in the ground. He spent what he thought was a nominal sum to buy more play equipment and added that.

The entry to the playground is restricted to children under 14 years of age. Nearly 60 of them come to play there daily. And they simply can’t get enough of it.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th May 2018

 

