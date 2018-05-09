PIA aircraft narrowly escapes crash after engine catches fire

Reported by: Akhtar Ali

A PIA aircraft narrowly escaped a crash after its engine caught fire, on Wednesday.

Flight PK-585 flew from Dera Ghazi Khan airport at 02:07 pm and was on its way to Karachi when the left side of the engine caught fire.

The pilot contacted the control tower and made an emergency landing at Dera Ghazi Khan airport at 02:12 pm.

There were 58 passengers on board the ATR aircraft, all of whom remained safe. This was confirmed by PIA sources.

All passengers had been shifted to the airport lounge from the aircraft and the fire had been doused.

Story first published: 9th May 2018