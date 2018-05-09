PIA aircraft narrowly escapes crash after engine catches fire

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Akhtar Ali

A PIA aircraft narrowly escaped a crash after its engine caught fire, on Wednesday. 

Flight PK-585 flew from Dera Ghazi Khan airport at 02:07 pm and was on its way to Karachi when the left side of the engine caught fire.

The pilot contacted the control tower and made an emergency landing at Dera Ghazi Khan airport at 02:12 pm.

There were 58 passengers on board the ATR aircraft, all of whom remained safe. This was confirmed by PIA sources.

All passengers had been shifted to the airport lounge from the aircraft and the fire had been doused.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

Kidnapping of Karachi trader caught on CCTV

May 9, 2018 12:23 am

SC orders ex-CAA chief’s name be put on ECL

May 9, 2018 12:14 am

Six of a family die in road tragedy near Jamshoro

May 8, 2018 6:03 pm

Junaid Kakar apologises to SAMAA anchor Ali Arif

May 8, 2018 4:35 pm

Sindh CM accuses Imran Khan of disrupting peace in Karachi

May 8, 2018 1:29 pm

Several injured as PTI, PPP workers clash in Karachi

May 8, 2018 12:40 am

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 09 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha | 09 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.