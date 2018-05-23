Phishing email has no link to ISPR, says Maj Gen Ghafoor

May 23, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The ISPR has warned the citizens not to open any email purporting to be from the army’s media wing.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that a malicious email was sent from invite@ispr.press using the name of his division. “It is clarified that this is a phishing email which has no link to ISPR.”

“If received please don’t open it, report it as spam and delete,” he said.

Ghafoor said that “clicking any link can compromise security of your PC / cell phone / iPad etc”.

He added that the ISPR official domain is ispr.gov.pk and there is no other one.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 23rd May 2018

 

