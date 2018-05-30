Petition seeking Faryal Talpur’s disqualification filed in SHC

May 30, 2018
Irfan Ul Haque

A petition seeking the disqualification of the PPP’s Faryal Talpur was filed at the Sindh High Court on Wednesday.

The petitioner claimed that Faryal Talpur should be disqualified as she held an iqama–a resident or work visa for Saudi Arabia.

The petitioner stated that Faryal Talpur formed a company in 2002 in Dubai. The petitioner alleged that the company was made in Talpur’s daughter’s name.

The petitioner alleged that the transfer of money to Dubai was hidden from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The court has demanded details be submitted on the case by June 5.

The petition has been filed by a person named Moazzam Abbasi.

Less than a month ago, PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif was disqualified by the Supreme Court for holding an iqama (work permit) in the UAE and not disclosing it to authorities.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th May 2018

 

See Also

Three-day heatwave to hit Karachi today, alert issued

May 29, 2018 9:39 am

Demanding new province not a crime under constitution: Sattar  

May 27, 2018 12:16 pm

Will never allow division of Sindh to take place: Sharjeel Memon

May 26, 2018 3:40 pm

PTI founding member Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

May 24, 2018 12:51 pm

ICC gives verdict on amateur cricket video from Pakistan

May 23, 2018 10:27 pm

Shehbaz criticizes PTI over 100-day agenda

May 22, 2018 8:00 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 29 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 29 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 29 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.