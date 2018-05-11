Peshawar hotel blast kills five of a family 

According to Police, cause of the blast is not ascertained yet as it was because of detonation of an explosive devise or gas leakage.Chief Capital City Police (CCPO), Qazi Jamil ur Rehman told media persons that blast occurred in fourth floor of the hotel and all the victims belong to Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Soon after the blast, fire erupted which engulfed the whole floor. He said security forces are checking other portions of the hotel to find out any evidence.Officials of Bomb Disposal Squad have also reached the spot and collecting evidences and started investigation to know the cause of the explosion, CCPO added.The blast was so sever that it shattered window pane and front elevation glass of the hotel, throwing bricks and broken plasters on six cars parked at ground flour of the hotel.The injured were rushed to Lady Reading hospital where there condition has been declared as precarious.There are also reports that the injured are being shifted to Rawalpindi for treatment of burn injuries.The identity of dead and injured is not ascertained yet. -APP