People’s thumb, not umpire’s finger will rule in next elections, says Nawaz

May 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former PM Nawaz Sharif has described the forthcoming elections as referendum and said the people’s thumb will rule the next elections and not the umpire’s finger.

“We will bring revolution in the country,” Nawaz said, while addressing a party rally in Jehlum on Monday. “Pakistan will become the Asian tiger.”

The ousted PM lashed out at rival Imran Khan and accused his KP government of doing nothing for the province.

He said those who used to call Metro project as “Jangla Bus Service” are now launching the same project in their province.

“Billions of rupees have been spent but not a single tree was planted,” Sharif said, referring to KP government’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami project’.

He said Imran Khan traveled in chief minister’s helicopter without paying a single penny.

“Sirajul Haq asked CM Khattak why do they want to vote for Sanjrani? He replied that the orders have come from above,” Sharif said.

“The next day Khattak said “from the above” meant Bani Gala.”

The former PM said his fight was not with Imran Khan. “Lions don’t compete with wolves.”

He claimed that attempts were being made to send Nawaz Sharif to prison.

“I came to Jhelum after appearing before the court for the 62nd time,” he added. “We will not allow anyone to violate the sanctity of vote in future.”

Sharif once again took the credit for restoring peace in Karachi and said that his government brought CPEC to Pakistan to create job opportunities for people.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 7th May 2018

 

See Also

Gun attack on minister deepens political divisions as Pakistan nears elections

May 7, 2018 9:38 pm

Imran welcomes CJ’s initiative to visit hospitals in KP

May 7, 2018 6:41 pm

PML-N govt has damaged farmers beyond measure, says Bilawal

May 7, 2018 6:21 pm

Karachiites turn to the beach for relief—only to be charged twice for parking

May 6, 2018 6:42 pm

Will have to change disqualification decision in assembly, says Nawaz Sharif

May 6, 2018 6:00 pm

Panic brings Bahria Town rates down—closer to pre-bubble prices

May 5, 2018 10:06 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 07 May 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 07 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.