Former PM Nawaz Sharif has described the forthcoming elections as referendum and said the people’s thumb will rule the next elections and not the umpire’s finger.

“We will bring revolution in the country,” Nawaz said, while addressing a party rally in Jehlum on Monday. “Pakistan will become the Asian tiger.”

The ousted PM lashed out at rival Imran Khan and accused his KP government of doing nothing for the province.

He said those who used to call Metro project as “Jangla Bus Service” are now launching the same project in their province.

“Billions of rupees have been spent but not a single tree was planted,” Sharif said, referring to KP government’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami project’.

He said Imran Khan traveled in chief minister’s helicopter without paying a single penny.

“Sirajul Haq asked CM Khattak why do they want to vote for Sanjrani? He replied that the orders have come from above,” Sharif said.

“The next day Khattak said “from the above” meant Bani Gala.”

The former PM said his fight was not with Imran Khan. “Lions don’t compete with wolves.”

He claimed that attempts were being made to send Nawaz Sharif to prison.

“I came to Jhelum after appearing before the court for the 62nd time,” he added. “We will not allow anyone to violate the sanctity of vote in future.”

Sharif once again took the credit for restoring peace in Karachi and said that his government brought CPEC to Pakistan to create job opportunities for people.

Story first published: 7th May 2018