People of Pakistan always wanted peace in Yemen, says ambassador

The people of Pakistan have always wanted to see peace in Yemen, said the country’s ambassador to Pakistan.

According to a report published by Radio Pakistan, the ambassador, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, said Pakistan always showed good gestures towards the Middle Eastern country.

Alashabi said his country had become the host of international politics. “Several other countries are playing a role – positively or negatively,” he said. This had made it difficult to restore peace and normalcy in the war-torn country. Since 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition of countries has been at war with Yemen.

Story first published: 9th May 2018