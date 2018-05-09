People of Pakistan always wanted peace in Yemen, says ambassador

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Mohammed Motahar Alashabi (left). Photo: APP

The people of Pakistan have always wanted to see peace in Yemen, said the country’s ambassador to Pakistan.

According to a report published by Radio Pakistan, the ambassador, Mohammed Motahar Alashabi, said Pakistan always showed good gestures towards the Middle Eastern country.

Alashabi said his country had become the host of international politics. “Several other countries are playing a role – positively or negatively,” he said. This had made it difficult to restore peace and normalcy in the war-torn country. Since 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition of countries has been at war with Yemen.

Published in Global, Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

Pak-Afghan border fencing to help check terrorists’ movement: COAS

May 9, 2018 3:04 am

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

May 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Bilawal asks PPP to find another location for rally ‘in interest of peace’

May 8, 2018 6:16 pm

India’s Punjab CM wants to stop flow of river water to Pakistan

May 8, 2018 5:01 pm

Junaid Kakar apologises to SAMAA anchor Ali Arif

May 8, 2018 4:35 pm

China’s Alibaba Group buys Pakistani e-commerce website Daraz

May 8, 2018 4:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.