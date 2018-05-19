Pakistani student’s death in Texas shooting leaves family in shock

May 19, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistan’s Sabika Sheikh was one of the 10 students who were killed in a school shooting in Texas on Friday.

Sabika Sheikh, a resident of Karachi, was studying in the United States as an exchange student. She was going to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Her father Abdul Aziz said that she was going to come to Pakistan on June 22. “I kept calling my daughter after the incident but I couldn’t contact her,” he said. “I still can’t believe that she is with us no more.”

Sabika’s younger brother Ali Sheikh said that he used to talk with his sister every day and she helped him a lot with his studies. “I will remember each and every moment I spent with my sister,” he said.

Ayesha Farooqi, the Pakistani Consul General in Houston, said that they are deeply saddened by what happened. “Her death is regrettable,” Farooqi said. “We share the grief of Sabika’s parents.”

She added that Sabika had come to US in August 2017. Ten students were killed and scores were wounded when a student opened indiscriminate fire inside a school in Santa Fe city, Texas.

The attacker was arrested. Explosives were found outside the school building.
In March students across the US started to march for gun control. A recent Pew survey found that three in ten American adults say they own a gun. Many gun owners say they usually have a gun close at hand. For most gun owners, owning a firearm is tied to their sense of personal freedom. A significant share of Americans (44%) say they personally know someone who has been shot, either accidentally or intentionally.

There have been more than 90 mass shootings in the US since 1982, according to investigative magazine Mother Jones.

