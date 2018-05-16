Pakistan to observe Palestine Solidarity Day

Pakistan will observe Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday.

Palestinians on Tuesday marked the Nakba, or “catastrophe”, commemorating the more than 700,000 Palestinians who fled or were expelled in the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation.

On Monday, tens of thousands had gathered near the border while smaller numbers of stone-throwing Palestinians approached the fence and sought to break through, with Israeli snipers positioned on the other side.

Most of the 60 Gazans killed Monday were shot by Israeli snipers, Gaza’s health ministry said. The toll included a baby who died from tear gas inhalation along with eight children under the age of 16, the ministry said.

At least 2,400 others were wounded in the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war.

After the high death toll, condemnations poured in from across the world. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also gave the call for observing a Palestine Solidarity Day across the country on Friday.

Special arrangements of prayers will be made for the Palestinian people.

In a statement, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that Pakistan will continue its support to the people of Palestine and will continue to present their case on every forum, reported Radio Pakistan.

