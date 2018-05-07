Pakistan supports comprehensive counter narrative of terrorism: Maleeha Lodhi

May 7, 2018
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi has stressed the need for developing preventive approaches to curb the spread of terrorism and violent extremism.

She was addressing a meeting of fifteen countries representing all regions of the world, which was organized by Pakistan ahead of next month’s review of “the United Nations’ Counter Terrorism Strategy”.

Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan fully supports the idea of developing counter messaging to address the issue of violent extremism.

However, she said evolving a comprehensive preventive approach is not possible without assessing the root causes responsible for violent extremism.

The UN’s Counter Terrorism Strategy is aimed at updating the document to more effectively combating the terrorist threat by the international community.

 

