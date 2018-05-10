Pakistan reiterates resolve to continue moral support for Kashmiris



Pakistan underscored the need to resolve the issue of Kashmir for abiding peace in the region.

Islamabad will continue its unabated moral and diplomatic support for the people of Kashmir, said the foreign office spokesman, Dr Faisal, while addressing weekly briefing Thursday.

“Social networking websites have been blocked in Indian held Kashmir. Attempts are being made to stifle the struggle for freedom of Kashmir,” said the spokesman.

“The freedom struggle of Kashmiri people cannot be curbed.”

The foreign office spokesman urged international community to fulfill its obligations for resolution of the Kashmir dispute, mitigating the sufferings of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson said Pakistan continues to extend its full support to the Kashmiri people and has raised the issue at every regional and international forum.

He said Indian atrocities cannot subdue the courage and determination of the Kashmiri people.

Valley of Indian occupied Kashmir is witnessing protest today. Black flags were raised in Srinagar and other parts of the territory to protest against the sustained bloodshed by the Indian troops.

Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, had asked the people to protest against the innocent killings by hoisting black flags on their houses, vehicles and shops, according to Kashmir Media Service.

As many as fifteen youth were killed during cordon and search operations. Indian forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar and Shopian district on the last weekend. Pellet guns and tear-gas shells were also used by the Indian forces.

