Pakistan issues commemorative coin in honor of Dr. Ruth Pfau



Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Tariq Bajwa and German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler unveiled Rs 50 commemorative coin in recognition of meritorious services rendered by Dr. Ruth Katherina Martha Pfau here at SBP’s Head Office.

The SBP, with the approval from federal government, has issued a commemorative coin of Rupees 50 which will be available for public issuance across the country through SBP Banking Service Corporation offices from May 9, SBP statement said.

Dr. Pfau was an emblem of devotion, commitment and service to Pakistan. Her untiring efforts brought leprosy under control and Pakistan became the first country in Asia to earn this status.

Dr. Pfau’s contribution to the society was gratefully acknowledged by the people and state during her life time. She was awarded Hilal-i- Imtiaz, Nishan-i-Quaid –i-Azam and Hilal-i-Pakistan, it said. On this occasion,

The SBP Governor said Dr. Ruth Pfau dedicated her life for treating many leprosy patients in Pakistan. ” With her efforts, Pakistan became the first country in the region to control the disease”, said the Governor adding that no amount of awards and recognition could truly repay her extraordinary services for the country.

He said issuing of commemorative coin was something of a unique nature which in the past had been issued only for great people like Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Fatima Jinnah, and Abdul Sattar Edhi. German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler thanked State Bank and the government of Pakistan for recognizing Dr. Pfau’s services to the country.

He said that she was a real ambassador of Germany and a real source of connection between the two countries. The ceremony was also attended by Counsul General of Germany in Karachi Rainer Schmiedchen, and Chief Executive Officer of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre Karachi, Mervyn F.Lobo.

The metal composition, shape, dimension and design of Rs 50 commemorative coin are as under :

Metal composition: Cupro-Nickel, Copper 75% & Nickel 25%

Dimension: 30.0 mm

Weight: 13.5 grams

OBVERSE: The waxing crescent moon and five pointed star facing North West in rising position is in the center. The periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in the wording “ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN” in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance. The face value of the coin in numeral “50” in bold letters and “RUPIA” in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

REVERSE: There is a side portrait of Dr. Ruth Pfau in the center. The wording” Dr. Ruth Pfau” is inscribed above the portrait. The life span 1929-2017 is inscribed along with the periphery and below the portrait. -APP

Story first published: 9th May 2018