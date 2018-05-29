Pakistan, India DGMOs agree to implement 2003 ceasefire understanding

A special hotline contact was established between the Director General Military Operations of Pakistan and India, the ISPR said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, both the DGs MO reviewed the prevailing situation along the line of control and working boundary and mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders.

The statement said that both the DGs MO agreed to fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides.

The DGs MO also agreed that in case of any issue, restraint will be exercised and the matter will be resolved through utilization of existing mechanisms of hotline contacts and border flag meetings at local commander’s level.

Story first published: 29th May 2018