Pakistan condemns human rights violations by Indian forces in IOK

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk


Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing use of brutal and indiscriminate force by the Indian occupation forces resulted in the martyrdom of 14 Kashmiris in different districts in the Indian Occupied Kashmir since Saturday this week.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Kashmiri youth have been the deliberate target of this mindless killing spree, unleashed by the Indian occupation forces.

He said that the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continue to endure untold sufferings and face gross and systematic violations of their human rights, torture, rape, cordon-and-search operations, use of pellet guns, and extra-judicial killings.

He said that inhumanity of India’s state-terrorism in valley is no match for the resolve and resilience of the innocent, unarmed Kashmiri people. -APP

 

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

