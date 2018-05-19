Pak Army evacuates critical gastro patients from Awaran

Pakistan Army special relief and rescue operation is in progress in epidemic affected far flung areas of Awaran on the request of Govt of Balochistan.

According to the ISPR, special Army medical teams with adequate medicines have reached Awaran and treating the patients.

Special helicopters were flown to evacuate large number of critical patients of gastro from Tranchik to Hub to provide them medical relief.

Around thousand liters of drinkable water, mosquito nets, ration packs, water tanks and hygiene kits have also been distributed among the local populace.

Story first published: 19th May 2018