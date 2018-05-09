Pak-Afghan border fencing to help check terrorists’ movement: COAS

May 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the work of iron fencing at Punj Pai border in Baluchistan on Tuesday. 

According to ISPR, speaking on the occasion, Army Chief said that the border fencing will help prevent the incidents of cross border terrorism.

He said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to restore peace in the country and rejected terrorism.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with tribal elders and appreciated their role and cooperation in fencing process.

He said that Pak Army is committed to the security and protection of the homeland.

Army Chief also laid foundation stone of NUST Quetta Campus. An amount of 2.5 billion rupeess will be spent on the project comprising 30 acres of land.

He also inugurated the Quetta Safe City Project costing 2.28 billion rupees.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 9th May 2018

 

See Also

NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018

May 8, 2018 8:49 pm

Bilawal asks PPP to find another location for rally ‘in interest of peace’

May 8, 2018 6:16 pm

India’s Punjab CM wants to stop flow of river water to Pakistan

May 8, 2018 5:01 pm

Junaid Kakar apologises to SAMAA anchor Ali Arif

May 8, 2018 4:35 pm

China’s Alibaba Group buys Pakistani e-commerce website Daraz

May 8, 2018 4:17 pm

Army chief congratulates PCB for hosting PSL, Windies series

May 8, 2018 2:42 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 08 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 08 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.