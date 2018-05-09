Pak-Afghan border fencing to help check terrorists’ movement: COAS

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated the work of iron fencing at Punj Pai border in Baluchistan on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, speaking on the occasion, Army Chief said that the border fencing will help prevent the incidents of cross border terrorism.

He said Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices to restore peace in the country and rejected terrorism.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with tribal elders and appreciated their role and cooperation in fencing process.

He said that Pak Army is committed to the security and protection of the homeland.

Army Chief also laid foundation stone of NUST Quetta Campus. An amount of 2.5 billion rupeess will be spent on the project comprising 30 acres of land.

He also inugurated the Quetta Safe City Project costing 2.28 billion rupees.

Story first published: 9th May 2018