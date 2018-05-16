Orange Line train hits the trail

May 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Sohaib Malik

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the multi-billion rupee Orange Line Metro Train project on Wednesday.

The CM will travel in the train during the test trial from Dera Gujran to Lakshmi Chowk today.

“Test run of Orange Line Metro Train tomorrow is a milestone towards the completion of the project,” tweeted Mr Sharif. “It marks the start of a new era of the public transport system in Pakistan. Will ease mobility of our students, women, labourers, businessmen etc. #MetroTrainChalayGi InshaAllah!”

The train will cater to the burgeoning population of Lahore, which is the second-most populated city in Pakistan.

The orange line starts from Ali Town on Raiwind Road and ends at Dera Gujran. The alignment follows the Multan Road corridor from Thokar Niaz Baig up to Chauburji. It runs along Lake Road, Mcleod Road and Nicholson Road to the main Railway Crossing to reach GT Road. It follows GT Road till the interchange of Lahore Ring Road.

The cost of the project was $1.478 billion. The length of the Orange Line is 27.1 kilometres. It has 26 stations. An estimated 245,000 people will ride the train every day.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th May 2018

 

