Only well-paid, well-educated work force can take Pakistan forward: PM Abbasi

May 1, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan said the government believes that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce could enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential.

In a message on the Labour Day, PM Abbasi said Pakistan’s dynamic workforce was the real momentum behind the country’s progress.

“The government’s goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth is only being realised because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.”

Describing the workers and employers partners in the effort for national development, PM Abbasi urged them to work in concert to equip themselves with the most modern technologies of production to keep pace with global challenges and successfully face the ever-increasing competition in the world market.

“Today, we pay tribute to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world and reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour.”

He said the first day of May provides an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development, progress and prosperity of their nations across the globe.

APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 1st May 2018

 

See Also

Hafeez clears bowling test, permitted to bowl in international cricket

May 1, 2018 10:52 pm

ICC test rankings: India stay at no.1, Bangladesh go above the Windies

May 1, 2018 6:13 pm

Pakistan condemns Kabul suicide bombings

May 1, 2018 4:38 pm

Labour Day being observed in Pakistan

May 1, 2018 10:21 am

PM Abbasi, Army Chief Bajwa visit Miranshah

May 1, 2018 12:10 am

Govt increases price of petrol by Rs 1.70 per liter

April 30, 2018 11:02 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 May 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 01 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 01 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.