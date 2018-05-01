Only well-paid, well-educated work force can take Pakistan forward: PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan said the government believes that only a healthy, happy, well-educated and well-paid workforce could enable Pakistan to attain its full social and economic potential.

In a message on the Labour Day, PM Abbasi said Pakistan’s dynamic workforce was the real momentum behind the country’s progress.

“The government’s goal of rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth is only being realised because of our hardworking, dedicated and committed workforce.”

Describing the workers and employers partners in the effort for national development, PM Abbasi urged them to work in concert to equip themselves with the most modern technologies of production to keep pace with global challenges and successfully face the ever-increasing competition in the world market.

“Today, we pay tribute to the valiant workers of Pakistan and around the world and reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour.”

He said the first day of May provides an opportunity to acknowledge the sacrifices and invaluable contributions of workers to the development, progress and prosperity of their nations across the globe.

