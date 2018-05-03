A primary school teacher travels 28 kilometres on a motorcycle to fulfill her teaching responsibilities.
Mahjabeen from Dera Ghazi Khan is overcoming many difficulties in her path including tribal enmity and threats to teach at a school located in the mountainous area.
“I have been stationed here for the past six years,” Mahjabeen said. “Whether it be winter or summer or any other situation, I come here to teach the students on a motorcycle.”
She wants all children in the tribal area to acquire education.
