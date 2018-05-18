OIC summit: PM to leave for Turkey today

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is leaving for Turkey today (Friday) to attend a special summit of OIC to discuss Israel’s recent agression against Palestinians.

Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim had invited him to participate in the extraordinary session convened by Turkey in Istanbul.

Heads of Muslim countries will participate in the summit.

On the other hand, Pakistan is observing Solidarity Day to support Palestinians.

In a statement, Prime Minister Abbasi said Pakistan will continue to support Palestinian brethren on every forum.

Story first published: 18th May 2018