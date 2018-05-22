Officials deny heatwave-related deaths in Karachi

Faisal Edhi, who heads the Edhi Foundation and runs Karachi’s central morgue, said on Monday that 65 people died of heatstroke in poor neighbourhoods.Edhi morgues have received nearly 160 bodies in the past three days. “The relatives of 65 of the deceased said doctors told them that their loved ones died of heatstroke,” said Edhi.Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, has rejected the claim about 65 deaths in the city due to heatwave.Health minister of Sindh, Fazlullah Pechuho, also denied that anyone had died due to heatstroke in Karachi.Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, Dr Seemi Jamali, has also expressed doubts over the death toll, saying that no patient with heat-related illness was brought to the hospital.Today, maximum temperature in Pakistan was recorded 47°C in Chhor area of Tharparkar, followed by 45°C in Sibbi and 44°C in Karachi, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Badin, Sukkur and Larkana.Welfare organisations working in Karachi fear that the death toll may rise in the sprawling megacity of 15 million, where high temperatures are exacerbated by an absence of green space, estimated to make up just 7% of the urban area.

Story first published: 22nd May 2018