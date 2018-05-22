Officials deny heatwave-related deaths in Karachi

May 22, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Key government officials have not confirmed the figure of 65 deaths in the city due to heatwave, but exhorted residents of Karachi to take precautions because of the heat.

Faisal Edhi, who heads the Edhi Foundation and runs Karachi’s central morgue, said on Monday that 65 people died of heatstroke in poor neighbourhoods.

Edhi morgues have received nearly 160 bodies in the past three days. “The relatives of 65 of the deceased said doctors told them that their loved ones died of heatstroke,” said Edhi.



Mayor Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, has rejected the claim about 65 deaths in the city due to heatwave.

Health minister of Sindh, Fazlullah Pechuho, also denied that anyone had died due to heatstroke in Karachi.

Executive Director of Jinnah Hospital, Dr Seemi Jamali, has also expressed doubts over the death toll, saying that no patient with heat-related illness was brought to the hospital.

Today, maximum temperature in Pakistan was recorded 47°C in Chhor area of Tharparkar, followed by 45°C in Sibbi and 44°C in Karachi, Jacobabad, Nawabshah, Badin, Sukkur and Larkana.

Welfare organisations working in Karachi fear that the death toll may rise in the sprawling megacity of 15 million, where high temperatures are exacerbated by an absence of green space, estimated to make up just 7% of the urban area.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 22nd May 2018

 

See Also

Welfare organisations brace for more bodies as authorities deny deaths in Karachi

May 22, 2018 11:05 am

Sindh govt requested to revise summer holidays schedule

May 6, 2018 2:07 pm

Heatwave warning as temperature may reach 45 degrees

May 3, 2018 10:45 am

Nawabshah suffers hottest April ever recorded; heat wave to hit Karachi next

May 2, 2018 3:45 pm

Hot spell to continue till Friday in Karachi: Met Office

March 27, 2018 12:57 pm

Heat wave not likely in Karachi: Met Department

March 27, 2018 10:10 am

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018
Qutb Online | Bilal Qutb | 5nd Ramzan Special Transmission | Samaa TV | 22 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 21 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.