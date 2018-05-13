NSC to discuss ‘misleading media statement’ on Mumbai attacks: ISPR

A meeting of the National Security Committee has been called on Monday to discuss former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s recent interview, Samaa reported Sunday.

“NSC meeting suggested to Prime Minister to discuss recent misleading media statement regarding Bombay incident. Being held tomorrow morning,” Director General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter.

In his controversial interview to Pakistan’s leading English newspaper, Sharif had claimed that militant outfits are active in the country, and were responsible for 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me,” he asked, in a clear reference to the Mumbai attacks.

The interview is not being taken lightly by opposition political parties as well as military establishment in Pakistan.

In an unprecedented move, Pakistan Army has suggested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call the NSC meeting over the single-point agenda of Nawaz Sharif’s interview which military spokesman has called ‘misleading media statement’.

The meeting will be presided over by Prime Minister Abbasi and attended by all three service chiefs.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir, who also holds additional portfolio of Foreign Minister, DG ISI, heads of intelligence agencies and other high officials will also attend the meeting.

‘Statement misinterpreted’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz spokesman, meanwhile, claimed that the party chief’s statement was ‘misinterpreted’.

“PMLN would like to set the record straight on the interview of PML-N Quaid carried yesterday by DAWN. At the outset, statement of the Quaid has been grossly misinterpreted by the Indian media.”

“Unfortunately a section of Pakistani electronic and social media has intentionally or unintentionally not only validated but has lent credence to the malicious propaganda of Indian media without going through the full facts of the statement.”

“The PML-N as the country’s premier popular national political party and its Quaid need no certificate from anybody on their commitment and capacity to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s national security. After all, it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who, resisting all pressures, took the most important and most difficult decision on national security in Pakistan’s history by making the country a nuclear power in May 1998,” said the PML-N spokesperson.

Story first published: 13th May 2018