Nowshera bomb blast kills 1, injures 6

One person was killed and six were injured in a suicide bomb blast attack that took place on Thursday afternoon at Kachehri Chowk.

According to SAMAA’s correspondent, a total of six persons were injured in the blast. Four of the injured were security officials while two were civilians.

Security forces cordoned off the area and started relief operations. The injured were being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Security officials confirmed that a suicide bomber had detonated himself. The attacker had arrived at the site on a motorcycle.

The bomb blast took place at the road in Nowshera that connects to Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

