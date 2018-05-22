Notices served to Nepra, K-Electric in court contempt case

Sindh High Court served notices to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, chief executive officer of K-Electric and others in a court contempt case.

The court contempt case was heard against the power generation company was held on Tuesday.

The petition stated that K-Electric is carrying out unjustifiable loadshedding in the provincial capital.

“It did not increase their production capacity according to the agreement,” the petition stated.

It further mentioned that the power regulatory authority is hesitating to take action against K-Electric despite being ordered by the court.

Sindh High Court had allowed Nepra to take action against K-Electric over prolonged power outages and overbilling in Karachi on May 30 2017.

The parties have been ordered to submit their clarification till May 30.

Story first published: 22nd May 2018