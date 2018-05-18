Nothing to do with elections: NAB chief

The National Accountability Bureau has nothing to do with general elections, said NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

‘’We don’t believe in victimization. I also want to make it clear that NAB has nothing to do with general elections,” he said while addressing an event at NAB headquarters.

The NAB chief vowed to take action against any person or institution belonging to any province if it was found guilty of corruption. He said that NAB orders investigations based on allegations. – SAMAA

