No water, no patience: Protests break out in Karachi, Hyderabad

May 17, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Muhammad Ali Hafeez & Faqir Saleem

The taps in many parts of Karachi and Hyderabad have no water. Karachi’s online water tanker service is of no use either. The people headed to the KWSB managing director’s office to protest.

“I have been trying to call the water board since 9am,” said one man from Clifton. “Their phones are constantly busy.”

We are working on improving the system, said the water board spokesperson, Rizwan Haider. According to him, the problem in receiving calls was due to load-shedding. As they had no electricity, the computers operating the online water tanker service were not working.

A similar situation persists in Hyderabad. The Pakistan Peoples Party blamed the Centre for the water shortage and staged a protest.

Karachi and other parts of Sindh regularly face power cuts and water shortages during the hot summer season, often causing riots in poor neighborhoods. The plight of the people worsens in the month of Ramazan as the Muslim majority fasts and is deprived of water and power particularly during iftar and sehri timings.

