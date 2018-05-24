No opposition parties will support MQM’s province demand: Shehla Raza

Deputy Speaker of Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza said that opposition parties will not support Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s demand for Karachi province.

Raza, speaking in SAMAA TV programme Awaz, said that new provinces are made on administration basis.

“If MQM wants to make a province then the party should table a resolution in the Sindh Assembly,” she said. “No opposition party one will support their demand.”

The deputy speaker of the assembly claimed that Muttahida does not stick on one stance.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, during a heated session of Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, said that he cursed everyone who called for a separate Karachi province.

Anti-CM Sindh banners have been placed across Hyderabad following his remarks.

You should be able to own the motherland you live on,” he said while addressing Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly.

As the general election approaches, most Pakistani political parties pander to ethnic insecurities. The PPP has vowed to carve a province out of Punjab but is adamant to never let that happen in its stronghold, Sindh.

The MQM, on the other hand, often renews calls for a separate province during its election campaigns. However, little practical efforts are made once the party manages to seat itself in powerful quarters.

Story first published: 24th May 2018