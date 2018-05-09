Court bans lottery, gambling, circus in Ramzan transmissions

A court banned lottery, gambling and circus in Ramzan transmissions.

Justice Shaukat Aziz was hearing the case pertaining to Ramzan transmissions and implementation of PEMRA’s code of conduct in morning shows at the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

He read the short order. The complete verdict will be issued later.

During the hearing, the court also banned dance performances and slapstick behaviour in seher and iftar transmissions. Justice Siddiqui said that Dr Aamir Liaquat introduced the culture of slapstick behaviour in TV programmes and others followed him. He was hearing the Ramzan transmission and morning shows case at the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.

The court told Dr Liaquat, Sahir Lodhi, Fahad Mustafa and Waseem Badami to restrain themselves or face a lifetime ban.

The judge ordered that TV channels cannot air any advertisements during the five minutes before Maghreb azan. Instead, durood sharif and qaseeda burda sharif will be aired during this time, he said. He remarked that hamd, naat and tilavat are aired alongside music. “What kind of a joke is this?”

“While foreign experts are taken on air to analyse a cricket match, actors and cricketers are invited to talk on Islamic issues in these programmes,” remarked the judge. The court ordered that all Ramzan transmission programmes and morning shows must ensure that the person who speaks on Islamic matters is at least a PhD scholar.

Justice Siddiqui also sought a report on who is operating Indian TV channels in Pakistan.

PEMRA’s operations director-general told the court that they are taking action against those violating the code of conduct.

The court reserved its verdict after hearing the arguments.

“I don’t pass any judgment whose implementation I can’t ensure,” remarked Justice Siddiqui.

Story first published: 9th May 2018