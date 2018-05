Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan announced that he will contest 2018 general elections from NA-63 Taxila constituency.

The former interior minister, in his statement, said that he took the decision on the request of the people.

The disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that he respected the feelings of the masses.

Nisar denied of contesting elections from provincial seats this year.

Story first published: 13th May 2018