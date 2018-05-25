Nisar sees Justice Jilani as caretaker PM

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said it appears that Justice (retd) Tasadduq Hussain Jilani would become the Prime Minister in caretaker set up.

“It seems that the matter of selection of caretaker PM would be referred to the parliamentary committee,” Nisar said on Friday.

The former minister said it is not necessary that those joining PTI would win the elections.

“Every political party has its own electables,” the PML-N leader said.

The veteran politician is going to contest elections from 2 NA constituencies and 2 PA constituencies.

Also read: I won’t meet the PM again for consultation on caretaker PM, says Khurshid Shah

Deadlock persists over caretaker PM’s appointment

Despite several meetings, the PM and Opposition Leader have failed to develop consensus over the appointment of caretaker PM.

“I will not meet the PM again,” said Shah. “Today, I will send the Speaker our names for the parliamentary committee.”

The PPP has selected former PCB chairperson Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani, a former Pakistani ambassador to Washington, as nominees for the caretaker PM slot.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

