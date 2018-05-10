News from Balochistan

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. We can’t leave Balochistan at the mercy of terrorists: CM Quddus Bizenjo

Daily Intekhab, Hub, Quetta

Statement made at a national security workshop in Quetta. “Enemies want to weaken Balochistan from all sides. There is a lot of terrorist activity from Afghanistan.”

2. Army chief inaugurates border fencing in Panjpai

Daily Azadi, Quetta

“The purpose is to stop terrorists from crossing over from Afghanistan. There will be no restriction on cross-border trade and movement.”

3. Rs2.5 crore to be spent on CCTV cameras in Quetta

Daily Century Express, Quetta

Safe city project to be started at 255 places and exit and entry points to the city with 1,403 cameras for surveillance and control rooms in different government institutions

4. PTI Balochistan president Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind meets Imran Khan

Daily Azaadi, Quetta

“When we get a majority [in government] we will tackle Balochistan’s sense of deprivation,” says Imran Khan. He will tour Balochistan soon.

5. Labour court fines two companies over labour deaths

Daily Tawar, Mastung

Two weeks ago, two labourers were killed at work. One man fell from a lifter and the other in a mixture machine. A labour court has fined Habib steel mill and China Power Hub Generation Company (Pvt.) Limited. The family said that a Chinese engineer forced the labourer to go inside and clean the machine.

