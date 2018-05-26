News from Balochistan

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. 3,000 Hazara people have been killed in seven years: report

Daily Bakhabar, Quetta

Three thousand Hazaras have been killed from 2011 to 2018. And about 90,000 of them have been forced to migrate, according to unofficial numbers. Social worker and representative Jalila Haider told the Senate’s Human Rights committee that their lives had become miserable due to limited mobility in Quetta.

2. Iranian forces kill two Baloch young men on the border of western Balochistan

Daily Azadi, Quetta

According to a report in The Balochistan Post, the Iranian army killed two Baloch youths in western Balochistan. They were identified as Rameen Gorgage and Rashid Baloch.

3. Heatwave kills 2 people in Shah Noorani shrine, Balochistan.

According to Edhi, two persons died of heat stroke at Shah Noorani Shrine in Balochistan. People protested the lack of a camp with medical aid.

4. Men blow up a tower of a private mobile phone company in Kharan

Daily Intekhab, Hub

This is not the first time a mobile phone tower had been blown up. Earlier this month, five company workers were killed as well.

5. FC center attacked by Afghan nationals: investigation report

Daily Express, Quetta

An initial investigation and forensic analysis has reported that the five terrorists who attacked the FC center earlier this month have been identified as Afghans. The suicide bombers belonged to the banned Hizb ul Ahrar in Afghanistan.

6. Prime minister to inaugurate the extended Quetta airport on May 30: Quddus Bizenjo

Daily Azadi, Quetta

Talking to journalists at an iftari, the CM said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will inaugurate the expanded Quetta airport on May 30, and he will welcome him personally. The assembly is ending its term so we want to give a pleasant impression, he said.

