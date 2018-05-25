News from Balochistan

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Dr Malik Baloch vows to resist any act against elections

Daily Azadi, Quetta

Former Chief Minister Baluchistan said National Party will fully take part in upcoming elections and fight on the basis of performance. He further said we are against interference in politics and oppose any non-democratic process affecting the elections.

2. Thousands of Balochistan students could not get laptops

Daily Jang, Quetta

Under federal government’s five-year program, 142,000 laptops were distributed among students. The scheme was aimed at providing access to students to modern information of science and technology; however thousands of PhD, M.Phil and MA students have not so far received laptops.

3. Toxic water affectees left for homes after treatment

Daily Intekhab, Hub

DC Lasbela arranged vehicles for departure for nearly 120 people who had fallen ill after drinking toxic water from a pond in a village at Balochistan’s Awaran district.

The people headed to their homes after receiving treatment at the Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital.

They were given Eidi, gifts and basic necessities of life by the district administration Lasbela. At least eight people died due to poisonous water.

