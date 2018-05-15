News from Balochistan

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Jam Kamal elected BAP president unopposed

Daily Jang, Quetta

Jam Kamal and Manzoor Kakar have been elected president and general secretary of the newly formed Balochistan Awami Party.

Both were elected unopposed as no one had filed nomination papers against them in the party’s election for the top slots.

Jam Kamal has recently parted ways with PML-N. He was federal minister for petroleum, while Kakar was the member of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party.

2. Bizenjo condemns discrimination against Baloch youths

Daily Intekhab, Hub, Quetta

National Party President, Hasil Khan Bizenjo, has said that discrimination against Baloch youths in Sindh would not be tolerated. “Innocent youths are being killed in the pretext of gang war encounters,” he said while addressing a party gathering in Karachi.

The government should bring all those who are involved in fake counters to justice, demanded Bizenjo, who is Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping.

3. Balochistan nationalists have not delivered: CM

Daily Azadi, Quetta

“Nationalist political parties have failed to deliver in Balochistan,” said Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. He was addressing General Council of the Balochistan Awami Party.

“The nationalist parties have always gained their interests in the name of rights. On the other hand, those who claim to be democrats have favoured their families,” he said.

4. No alliance with PPP, PML-N in Balochistan: PTI leader

PTI Balochistan President Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind has affirmed that his party would not make any alliance with PML-N or PPP in the upcoming general elections.

“We will fight against those who speak up against Pakistan,” he said while addressing a party gathering.

“Balochistan was plundered in the past. It’s a fact that Pakistan can’t achieve prosperity without this province,” he said.

Story first published: 15th May 2018