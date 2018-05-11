News from Balochistan

Samaa Digital brings you the major headlines from newspapers across Balochistan.

1. Four MNAs of PML-N join Balochistan Awami Party

Daily Intekhab, Hub, Quetta

The lawmakers, who joined the newly formed BAP, are former ministers of state Jam Kamal Khan, Khalil George Bhutto, Sardar Dostain Khan Domki and Khalid Magsi.

At a press conference in Quetta, the disgruntled lawmakers claimed that they were sidelined by PML-N. They vowed to make decisions independently for Balochistan’s prosperity.

2. SC orders closure of illegal tubewells in Quetta

Daily Jang, Quetta

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, has ordered closure of illegal tubewells operating across Quetta. He ordered this while hearing a case pertaining to acute water shortage in the province.

3. Some elements are bent upon dividing Balochistan: Bizenjo

Daily Azadi, Quetta

“People like Manzoor Pashteen and misguiding innocent masses in the pretext of their rights, but people should be united to foil such attempts,” said Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

He vowed to serve Balochistan while addressing a press conference in Quetta.

4. PPP Balochistan president indicted in murder case

Daily Express Century, Quetta

Pakistan People’s Party Balochistan president, Ali Madad Jatak, and other accused were charge-sheeted in a murder case. During hearing of the case in Quetta, the accused pleaded not guilty. The district and sessions judge has summoned witnesses on May 23.

5. Maternity hospital inaugurated in Quetta

Daily Express Century, Quetta

Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, inaugurated a maternity hospital at Quetta’s Munsifi Road. The medical facility is built with a cost of Rs.30 million.

On the occasion, Durrani said the maternal mortality ratio is high in Balochistan as compared to other provinces.

She hoped that the hospital would help improve the situation of medical treatment for mothers and infants.

6. PML-N to win majority of Balochistan seats, claims Zehri

Daily Jang, Quetta

The arrival and departure of ‘seasonal birds’ would not affect PML-N, said former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, who is also a senior leader of the ruling party.

“Workers should get ready for the election,” he said, adding that PML-N leadership would soon visit Balochistan in an election campaign.

[Disclaimer: Samaa Digital is not responsible for external content.]

Story first published: 11th May 2018