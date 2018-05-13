Neelum River accident: Five bodies recovered, 14 people saved

May 13, 2018
Amirnuddin Mughal




UPDATE: Five bodies were recovered from River Neelum and 14 persons were saved as rescue efforts are underway to save the 40 tourists who fell into the river on Sunday. 

The bus carrying the tourists fell into River Neelum as the bridge collapsed.

A rescue operation is underway at Nala Jagran, a hydel-power project built on River Neelum in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Rescue workers saved 14 people. The remaining tourists are still missing. Many of them were students and are feared dead.

Police and army personnel participated in the rescue operation.

The tourists were standing together in the centre of Kundal Shahi bridge to take a picture. The Kundal Shahi bridge could not contain the pressure of their weight.

“People had come from different areas such as Lahore,” said a man who saw the bridge collapse.

The Muzaffarabad deputy commissioner said more than 40 people fell into the water. A control room has been set up to oversee the rescue work, he said. The bodies have been taken to a hospital.

Deaths of three students of a Faisalabad college have been confirmed. They had gone with other students and teachers on a trip to the valley.

The father of an injured medical student from Sahiwal said that the administration of Azad Jammu and Kashmir should have a mechanism to inform people in such cases of emergency. “I saw the news on TV,” he said. “My daughter is injured and I learnt about her not from the government but from a policeman. Such accidents happen but there should be a mechanism on part of the government.”

Neelum Valley is a popular tourist spot, especially in summers. A large number of people from in and outside of Pakistan head to the destination spot because of its cool weather and scenic beauty.

The Kundal Shahi bridge was built eight years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 13th May 2018

 

See Also

Jordan woos back nervous tourists after years of regional turbulence

April 29, 2018 10:24 am

Heavy snowfall leaves tourists stranded – Watch

February 13, 2018 9:25 pm

Three tourists dead in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

February 11, 2018 11:35 am

Video: Tourists await snowfall in Murree

December 11, 2017 9:57 am

Tourism: Pakistan’s hilly areas welcome increased number of tourists

December 4, 2017 2:52 pm

French robbers target big-spending Chinese tourists

November 9, 2017 9:45 am

 

Full Programs

Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best of Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 May 2018
Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

Best Of Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 12 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 11 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Muhammad Saim Khan

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.