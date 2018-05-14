Neelam Valley tragedy: Another body recovered, death toll reaches 7

May 14, 2018
Amirnuddin Mughal




Rescue officials recovered another body of a tourist from Neelum Valley river on Monday. This takes the death toll of the tourists to seven.

Rescue efforts were underway for the second day at Neelum Valley river. Officials recovered the body of a dead woman from the river.

Six bodies had been found from the river a day earlier when the bridge had collapsed. Forty tourists fell into the river, 16 of whom were saved.

The Azad Kashmir government has announced a three-day mourning period in light of the tragedy. Youm-e-Neelum activities have been postponed to show respect for the tourists who had drowned.

A picture went viral on social media showing the tourist group posing for a picture minutes before the bridge collapsed. The fake news was nipped in the bud when it was found that the picture featured members of a tourist group from a month ago who had posed for a picture on the bridge.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

Here’s proof why the Neelum Valley picture is fake

May 14, 2018 5:10 pm

Gridlock persists in Karachi, these are the areas to avoid

May 14, 2018 4:38 pm

Mumbai attacks were RAW’s sting operation: Rehman Malik

May 14, 2018 12:10 pm

Why did Nawaz remember Mumbai attacks all of a sudden?

May 14, 2018 10:11 am

Pakistan concerned over injury to Amir ahead England test series

May 14, 2018 9:12 am

Pakistan in control after enforcing follow-on in Ireland test

May 14, 2018 9:07 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.