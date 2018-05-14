Neelam Valley tragedy: Another body recovered, death toll reaches 7

Rescue efforts were underway for the second day at Neelum Valley river. Officials recovered the body of a dead woman from the river.Six bodies had been found from the river a day earlier when the bridge had collapsed. Forty tourists fell into the river, 16 of whom were saved.The Azad Kashmir government has announced a three-day mourning period in light of the tragedy. Youm-e-Neelum activities have been postponed to show respect for the tourists who had drowned.A picture went viral on social media showing the tourist group posing for a picture minutes before the bridge collapsed. The fake news was nipped in the bud when it was found that the picture featured members of a tourist group from a month ago who had posed for a picture on the bridge.

Story first published: 14th May 2018