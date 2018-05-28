Nawaz urges voters to change Pakistan’s destiny come election day

Speaking to a charged PML-N crowd at the Alhambra Hall in Lahore, Nawaz said that he needed the help of the nation to put Pakistan on the track to progress."Together, God willing, both you and I will change the destiny of this nation," he said to loud cheers from the crowd.Nawaz Sharif said that he was offered $5bn by then US President Bill Clinton to not conduct nuclear tests in 1998. The former prime minister said that he received five calls from Clinton but he decided to go ahead with the tests."If I was a greedy person, I would have taken the $5bn from Clinton and not conducted the nuclear tests," he said. "I would have pocketed some amount for myself and kept the rest for Pakistan. But I did not do so as I had my country's interests at heart."Nawaz Sharif said that he was being unjustly treated whereas others were being facilitated."People other than Nawaz Sharif have become the 'apple of the eye'," he said. "PML-N is being unjustly treated."Nawaz said that his daughter Maryam Nawaz was made to stand at in court for three to four hours on Monday. The former prime minister said that he could not understand which direction the country was headed to."The way Pakistan has been ruled for the past 70 years, if it were to be ruled the same way, the country won't survive seven months," he added.

Story first published: 28th May 2018