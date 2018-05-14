Nawaz Sharif sticks to remarks on Mumbai attacks

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk



Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif vowed to stick to his statement regarding the Mumbai attacks. 

“I said what was confirmed by General Pervez Musharraf, General Asad Durrani and General Shuja Pasha,” the former premier said while talking to journalists at an accountability court hearing the Al-Azizia reference on Monday.

“Tell me if non-state actors crossed into India or not.”

Mr Sharif asked the journalists to read out the newspaper article and tell what he had said in it.

Then, he himself read out the article from his mobile phone and said, “Several people have endorsed it.”

On May 12, leading English daily published the former premier’s interview. “Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me,” said the former PM in a clear reference to the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“I defied terrorists. But, I, who made the country a nuclear power, am being declared a traitor,” he said.
“Who are the patriots? Those who broke the country in 1971 or violated the constitution or played havoc with lives in Karachi?”

Mr Sharif said he would stick to his statement. “I say the truth and will continue doing so. I will never hesitate from my national, religious and moral duty.”
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

Explainer: Does Nawaz Sharif’s statement on Mumbai attacks make him a traitor?

May 14, 2018 12:06 pm

Select words carefully, Khursheed tells politicians

May 14, 2018 11:57 am

PAT submits petition for treason case against Sharif

May 14, 2018 11:04 am

NSC meeting on ‘controversial’ Mumbai attacks remarks ends

May 14, 2018 11:01 am

Why did Nawaz remember Mumbai attacks all of a sudden?

May 14, 2018 10:11 am

Indian media spews venom after Nawaz Sharif’s statement

May 13, 2018 10:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.