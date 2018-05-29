Nawaz Sharif praises Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk

Ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday welcomed nomination of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, as caretaker Prime Minister.

“Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk was a great judge. His nomination is laudable,” said Nawaz Sharif while speaking to reporters outside Accountability Court.

“None has ever pointed finger at him. He will be acceptable to all,” hoped Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif also hailed the nomination of Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker chief minister Punjab.

Khosa, a former bureaucrat from Dera Ghazi Khan, has served as principal secretary under Sharif in 2013. He is the brother of senior Supreme Court Judge Asif Saeed Khosa, who was one of the members of apex court’s Panama bench that disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

“I was also consulted about Khosa’s appointment. He’s a gentleman,” Nawaz Sharif said.

Sharif reiterated that an inquiry commission should be constituted over a book written by former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani.

Sharif appeared in the court along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain Safdar in connection with hearing of corruption cases.

National Accountability Bureau has filed three corruption cases against Sharif family in Accountability Court.

The cases were registered on Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Papers case that also resulted in Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification as a lawmaker and prime minister.

In today’s hearing, Captain Safdar will record his statement.

Story first published: 29th May 2018