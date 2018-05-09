Nawaz Sharif inquires after health of Ahsan Iqbal

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif visited Services Hospital, Lahore on Tuesday afternoon to inquire after the health of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Sharif prayed for the early recovery of the Interior Minister.

The PML-N Chief directed the hospital administration to provide best treatment facilities to the Interior Minister.

Ahsan Iqbal was shot in a suspected assassination attempt in Narowal town of Punjab on Sunday.

Abid Hussain, the suspected attacker, appeared before anti-terror court in Gujranwala, where he was remanded into custody for ten days.

Story first published: 9th May 2018