Nawaz’s interview on Mumbai attacks misconstrued: PM

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that predecessor Nawaz Sharif claims that his interview on the 2008 Mumbai attacks was misconstrued.

No television channel except for Samaa TV aired the the prime minister’s press conference on Monday.

“Nawaz Sharif has said that his statement on the attacks was wrongly presented,” he said. “He has denied the statement.”

He went on to say that Sharif said that only three lines from the whole interview were highlighted.

PM Abbasi stated that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz founder never said that the attackers were from Pakistan.

“Pakistan never allowed its homesoil to be used for terrorist activities,” he said.

He said that the nation must not become a victim of Indian propaganda.

Published in Latest, Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

