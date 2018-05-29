Nawaz Sharif delivered all his promises, says PM Abbasi

Former PM Nawaz Sharif delivered all the promises he made, said PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at a ceremony in Havelian on Tuesday.

The ceremony happened after the PM visited the Havelian-Thakot motorway project.

“You are enjoying the fruit of the decision you made in 2013,” said the PM while addressing the public. “The country is progressing because of the public’s wise election. You should vote on the basis of performance in coming July.”

PM Abbasi said that the day is not far when all the motorway projects from Gwadar and Khunjerab will be completed, reducing the public’s travel time.

According to the PM, the PML-N-led government helped develop the country in a manner not seen in 65 years. “Motorway projects are projects aimed at developing the country,” he said. “People talking about 100-day plans are those who have been doing lip service for the past five years. Such projects never happened during dictatorships.”

PM Abbasi said that whatever the public decides in the upcoming general election will be acceptable. “Development happens only in PML-N’s terms.”

Story first published: 29th May 2018