Nawaz ignores NAB’s summon for a second time, does not appear before court

May 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear before NAB on Sunday for a second time. Nawaz Sharif was summoned by the accountability court for proceedings of the Raiwind road construction case. 

The former prime minister is accused of using his influence to alter the design of the Raiwind road that leads to Jati Umra. Nawaz is accused of increasing the width of the road from 20 feet to 24 feet. This cost the national exchequer Rs 10,00,00,000.

This is the second time that Nawaz Sharif has not appeared before NAB for proceedings of the case. He was summoned by NAB earlier as well but at the time, the former prime minister was in London tending to his wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

NAB will most likely issue Nawaz a third summon. If Sharif does not appear before the court for a third time, a reference can be filed against him.

