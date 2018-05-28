Nawaz hugs emotional supporter after security scare

May 28, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif shook hands and hugged an emotional supporter after he sprang past security to shake his hand, prompting guards to thrash him. 

Nawaz Sharif arrived at a convention in Lahore to address party workers on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir. He was startled as the man approached Nawaz to shake his hand.

A few seconds later, several security guards dragged the man away from Nawaz and started thrashing him. Maryam Nawaz's shocked expression was visible to all.

After the crowd broke up the fight, Nawaz shook hands with the supporter and hugged him.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 28th May 2018

 

