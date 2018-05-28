Nawaz hugs emotional supporter after security scare

Nawaz Sharif arrived at a convention in Lahore to address party workers on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbir. He was startled as the man approached Nawaz to shake his hand.A few seconds later, several security guards dragged the man away from Nawaz and started thrashing him. Maryam Nawaz's shocked expression was visible to all.After the crowd broke up the fight, Nawaz shook hands with the supporter and hugged him.

Story first published: 28th May 2018