Nawaz demands inquiry commission on Asad Durrani’s book

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday demanded that an inquiry commission be constituted over a book written by former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Asad Durrani.

Sharif, while speaking to reporters outside the Accountability Court, questioned that would the National Security Committee (NSC) call meeting over the book?

He said a ‘national commission’ should be formed to investigate claims made by the retired general.

The book ‘The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’, is co-authored by Durrani, former RAW chief A.S Dulat and journalist Aditya Sinha.

Durrani served as ISI chief from 1990 to 1992.

The book, styled as a conversation between two spymasters, covers a wide range of subjects like Kashmir issue, Kargil war, and several thorny issues between India and Pakistan including Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Former chairman Senate Raza Rabbani also indirectly criticised army while mentioning the book in his speech at the Parliament’s upper house.

“Had any civilian or politician co-authored such a book with his Indian counterpart, he would have been declared a traitor,” Rabbani said.

Visa denial

The book was launched on Thursday in India. Durrani missed the event as he did not get an Indian visa.

The book was released jointly by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Vice president Hamid Ansari and a few others in New Delhi.

In today briefing, Foreign Office spokesman Faisal Ahmed refused to comment on the controversial book; however, he deplored the denial of Indian visa to Durrani.

Story first published: 25th May 2018