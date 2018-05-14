Nawaz blamed non-state actors for Mumbai attacks: Rana Sanaullah

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the PML-N Quaid by saying that Nawaz Sharif had revealed nothing new in his recent interview.

“Pakistan as a state was not involved in Mumbai attacks,” Rana Sanaullah said, clarifying Sharif’s statement on SAMAA’s talk show Awaaz.

“Nawaz Sharif said non-state actors were behind the Mumbai attacks, which meant the state was not involved.”

Security Analyst Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib said Nawaz Sharif’s statement was uncalled for and portrayed a negative image of Pakistan across the world.

“Nobody should be declared a traitor,” Shoaib said. “I personally believe this is not treason, only an irresponsible statement.”

“Ajmal Kasab was arrested in Nepal before the Mumbai attacks,” said Shoaib, quoting a German scholar’s book.

He said Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in terror activities in Pakistan and Indian PM Narendra Modi proudly claimed that he is the son of the soil.

