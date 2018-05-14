Nawaz blamed non-state actors for Mumbai attacks: Rana Sanaullah

May 14, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the PML-N Quaid by saying that Nawaz Sharif had revealed nothing new in his recent interview.

“Pakistan as a state was not involved in Mumbai attacks,” Rana Sanaullah said, clarifying Sharif’s statement on SAMAA’s talk show Awaaz.

“Nawaz Sharif said non-state actors were behind the Mumbai attacks, which meant the state was not involved.”

Security Analyst Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib said Nawaz Sharif’s statement was uncalled for and portrayed a negative image of Pakistan across the world.

“Nobody should be declared a traitor,” Shoaib said. “I personally believe this is not treason, only an irresponsible statement.”

“Ajmal Kasab was arrested in Nepal before the Mumbai attacks,” said Shoaib, quoting a German scholar’s book.

He said Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in terror activities in Pakistan and Indian PM Narendra Modi proudly claimed that he is the son of the soil.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 14th May 2018

 

See Also

BISP and big business aim for rural jobs

May 14, 2018 10:15 pm

First Ramazan likely on Thursday, says Ruet-e-Hilal Council

May 14, 2018 9:02 pm

Karachi gridlock persists, these are the areas to avoid

May 14, 2018 8:15 pm

Pakistan’s Amir takes 100th Test wicket on Ireland return

May 14, 2018 8:04 pm

Imran demands PM, Shehbaz’s resignation over Nawaz’s Mumbai statement

May 14, 2018 6:47 pm

National commission should decide if I’m a traitor or not, says Nawaz

May 14, 2018 6:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 14 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 13 May 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.