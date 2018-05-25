Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave country: Zardari

May 25, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Nawaz Sharif had allowed Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.

The former president had denied that he approached Nawaz Sharif to get Musharraf’s extra-constitutional steps endorsed.

Zardari was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

“We are not with the establishment but with Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Zardari said he hoped that the next general elections would not be of Returning Officers.

The former president also commented on Maryam Nawaz’s court appearance and said he was displeased to see her standing in the court.

He said the PPP will work with the caretaker PM, no matter who he is.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 25th May 2018

 

See Also

NAB rejects Nawaz Sharif’s legal notice

May 25, 2018 8:49 pm

Babar builds lead before Stokes snares Sarfraz in first Test

May 25, 2018 8:35 pm

Nawaz Sharif demands inquiry commission on Asad Durrani’s book

May 25, 2018 8:15 pm

Pakistan doubles size of currency swap agreement with China

May 25, 2018 6:51 pm

Pakistan to abandon ‘smart watches’ after ICC probe

May 25, 2018 4:29 pm

Pakistani wins award in Turkey for research paper on telecommunications

May 25, 2018 3:07 pm

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018
Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 24 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 23 May 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.