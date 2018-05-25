Nawaz allowed Musharraf to leave country: Zardari

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that Nawaz Sharif had allowed Pervez Musharraf to leave the country.

The former president had denied that he approached Nawaz Sharif to get Musharraf’s extra-constitutional steps endorsed.

Zardari was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

“We are not with the establishment but with Pakistan,” he said.

Mr. Zardari said he hoped that the next general elections would not be of Returning Officers.

The former president also commented on Maryam Nawaz’s court appearance and said he was displeased to see her standing in the court.

He said the PPP will work with the caretaker PM, no matter who he is.

Story first published: 25th May 2018